Friday

Met Éireann has forecast Friday to be mostly cloudy, with some bright or sunny spells breaking through.

There will be some patchy rain and drizzle, mainly for eastern and southern counties in the morning and then later in the day in the west and northwest.

Highest temperatures will be 4°C to 8°C in light variable breezes.

Friday night will become clearer from the north and west towards morning, with a few showers near Atlantic coasts. Met Éireann has said some patches of frost or fog are possible.

Lowest nighttime temperatures will be -1°C to 3°C, with light to moderate west to northwesterly winds developing.

Saturday

There will be a cool and bright start to Saturday, with scattered showers affecting west and north coastal counties and mostly dry conditions elsewhere.

Cloud will build from the northwest through the afternoon and evening, with some rain and drizzle developing along western and northern coasts during the evening.

Met Éireann has said there will be afternoon highs of 5°C to 8°C in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Sunday

Sunday is set to be, again, a mostly cloudy day, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Met Éireann has forecast Sunday to be a little milder and breezier than of late, with maximum temperatures rising to 12°C in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong at times near northwestern coasts.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods discusses winter cashflow, pneumonia issues and meal deliveries over Christmas.

Dairy

On the dairy side of the house, Aidan Brennan advises on drying off, hygiene, soiled water and calves.

Sheep

Housing of ewes, closing covers and early lambing ewes are all on Darren Carty’s sheep agenda this week.

Tillage

Stephen Robb is looking at winter work, field work, slurry and a new US farm scholarship in the tillage management notes.