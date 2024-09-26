More persistent rain will move over from the west later on Sunday morning as southerly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has announced that Friday will be rather cloudy and wet with a good scattering of showers drifting down from the north. Some sunny spells will develop later in the afternoon as the northerly breeze weakens with highest temperatures of 13°.

Friday evening is forecast to be rather cool with a fresh northerly breeze, according to Met Éireann.

It is expected to be quite cloudy too with a few showers drifting down over the country but it should stay mostly dry across the southern half of the country with lows of 2°.

Saturday

The national forecaster has expected Saturday to be a mostly dry day with with scattered cloud and good sunny spells at times, especially in the south and east.

A few isolated showers will develop over Connacht and Ulster at times and westerly winds will fall light later in the day.

Met Éireann expect highest temperatures of between 10° and 13°.

Sunday

Cloud will thicken early on Sunday, according to the national forecaster, with outbreaks of rain developing across parts of the southwest too.

More persistent rain will move over from the west later in the morning as southerly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty.

These winds will increase to very strong at times along the west coast later in the afternoon with some heavy falls of rain spreading throughout the country.

Met Éireann is expecting highest temperatures of 12° to 15°.

Management notes

Beef

In the beef management notes this week, Adam Woods discusses when to spread lime on your field and getting your remaining slurry out. He also mentions the dates for upcoming SCEP training courses.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan highlights farmers concern of preparing equipment and sheds for the winter, and properly testing your silage to maintain optimal performance.

Tillage

In this week's tillage management notes, Siobhán Walsh discusses the end of the cereal harvest as well as looking at costs and returns, and pre-emergence herbicides to prepare for the next planting period. She also gives away the discount code for tickets to the upcoming Tillage Day.

Sheep

Darren Carty outlines that the 2024 Sheep Expo is not fully booked just yet. He also notes the number of farmers who haven’t received their ANC payments and the incoming slurry spreading deadline.