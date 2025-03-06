Met Éireann said that Saturday will be wet and breezy starting out. However, rain will clear away to the northwest. / Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann has forecasted Friday to have some bright and sunny spells in northwestern areas, but rather dull and misty in the south and east.

Showery rain will gradually push up from the south, with some heavier bursts later.

Highest temperatures of 10°C to 13°C in light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

The national forecaster announced that a band of thundery rain will track northwestwards early on Friday night, followed by drier and clearer weather.

Towards Saturday morning, another band of rain will begin to move up from the south, but overall it will be relatively mild and humid, with lowest temperatures of 7°C in moderate southeast winds.

Saturday

Met Éireann said that Saturday will be wet and breezy starting out. However, rain will clear away to the northwest.

It will be dry for a time into the afternoon, outside of the odd heavy showers. Once again though, another band of rain will arrive into southern areas later in the evening.

It is forecasted to have top temperatures of 12°C to 15°C, highest in the west, while east to southeast winds will be mostly moderate in strength.

Sunday

The national forecaster has said that Sunday will be dry across most areas, with mild spells of spring sunshine and just light to moderate east to northeast winds.

However, showery rain may affect southwest areas for a time early on.

There will be highest temperatures of 12°C to 16°C, with eastern counties on the lower end of the scale.

Management notes

Beef

Adam Woods takes a look at some of the detail around rearing dairy calves in the beef management notes. He also notes the smooth turnout and keeping vaccinations up to date.

Dairy

In dairy, Aidan Brennan chats about keeping an eye on grass cover, the changes to nitrogen excretion rates and the lower-than-usual somatic cell count.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh writes about the good weather for field work, planting beans and the conditions for spring cereals in tillage.

Sheep

In the sheep notes, Darren Carty looks at applying fertiliser, the benefits of genotyping and the safe transport of animals to factories.

