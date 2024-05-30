The bank holiday weekend is expected to be dry and mild, according to Met Éireann.

Friday

Met Éireann forecasts a fine day with mainly dry weather. Sunshine will turn a little hazy later in the afternoon however, as a touch of cloud builds across northern counties.

Highest temperatures of 15°C to 19°C in light northerly breezes.

It will stay dry and largely clear as night falls with just a little scattered cloud across northern counties.

Light winds and lowest temperatures of 5°C to 9°C.

Saturday

Saturday will start off cloudy across the northern half of the country with good spells of sunshine further south.

Cloud will break up through the afternoon leaving a fine and dry day with plenty of long sunny spells and just a touch of cloud at times across Ulster. Light winds and highest temperatures of 16°C to 20°C, warmest across Munster and south Leinster.

Saturday night will be another dry night with light winds. Cloud will build in the northwest through the night with long clear spells elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures will range between 5°C and 9°C.

Sunday

Met Éireann has said that Sunday looks set to be a cloudy day with some light patchy rain or drizzle feeding in from the northwest.

Highest temperatures will reach 17°C to 20°C, warmest in the south, in light winds.

It is expected to be dry and mild on Sunday night apart from patches of light rain at times over Ulster. Clouds are predicted over the northern half of the country with some clear spells developing further south.

Lowest temperatures of 9°C to 11°C are expected overnight.

Management notes

Beef

In the beef section, Adam Woods takes a look at preventing redwater, rush control and making sure there are no fertility problems with your stock bull.

Dairy

Very heavy rain over many parts of the country is making grazing conditions difficult, as soil is saturated in many locations, writes Aidan Brennan in the dairy section.

Sheep

While breeding seems a long time away, early lamb producers in particular are being advised of potential supply shortages of enzootic abortion vaccines, sheep editior Darren Carty writes.

Tillage

In this week's tillage section, Siobhán Walsh explains that tillage farmers are busy managing their spring crops and drier weather appears to be on the way to help with this.