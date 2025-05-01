Friday

Friday will start dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, although it will turn cloudier from the north with a few light showers developing.

The cloud will break up more later in the day with better sunny spells developing.

Highest temperatures will range from 13°C in the north to 18°C in the southwest in mostly light northerly breezes, according to Met Éireann.

Friday night will be dry and clear for most, although cloud will build in the northwest. Lowest temperatures will be of 4°C to 8°C in light northerly or variable breezes.

Saturday

It will be dry and sunny for most on Saturday at first before cloud in the north sinks southwards, bringing a few spots of light rain or drizzle for a time before clearing to more good spells of sunshine.

Highest temperatures will be of 12°C to 16°C in moderate northerly winds, which will be fresher near exposed coasts.

Saturday night will be a dry and clear night for most, although some cloud may push down from the north. Lowest temperatures of 3°C to 8°C in light to moderate northerly winds

Sunday

Turning cloudier in the morning, but still with sunny spells. Some well-scattered showers will develop, mostly likely over Leinster and parts of Munster.

Highest temperatures of 11°C to 15°C generally, but 9°C to 11°C in Ulster, with light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

Any lingering showers will clear away to leave a dry night with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be of 2°C to 7°C.

Bank holiday Monday

Indications are that it will be a mostly dry day on Monday, with just the odd light shower possible.

There will be a fair amount of cloud about, but still with sunny spells, the best of which will be in the morning and the evening. Highest temperatures of 11°C to 14°C in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

Management notes

Beef management

This week, Martin Merrick gives advice on heat detection in the busy breeding season, managing grass growth going forward and the best approach for dealing with worms in suckler calves.

Dairy management

High grass growth rates aren’t a reason to reduce fertiliser spreading rates, writes Aidan Brennan this week.

Sheep management

May is a critical month for grassland management and setting the grazing area up to ensure quality for the main grazing season, Darren Carty writes.

Tillage management

There is plenty of sunshine in the forecast for spraying herbicides and fungicides on winter and spring crops in the coming days, Siobhán Walsh reports.