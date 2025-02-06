This weekend looks set to see days starting frosty, as temperatures drop below freezing in many parts overnight.

Friday

Met Éireann expects Friday to get off to a frosty start, with most areas avoiding rain as the day progresses.

Highest temperatures of 4°C to 7°C are forecast before nightfall, when they may dip to as low as -3°C, bringing frost and some icy patches.

Saturday

The national forecaster is anticipating a cloudier day on Saturday, but with sunshine for parts of the west and southwest.

The day is to remain cool, with highest temperatures of 4°C to 7°C before once more dropping to lows of -3°C overnight.

Sunday

Met Éireann expects a dull but largely dry day on Sunday, with highest temperatures of 5°C to 8°C.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods covers slurry spreading conditions, forward planning for fertiliser and what to watch out for when sending cattle for slaughter.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan takes a look at the key practices you can do to keep calving running smoothly, the grazing conditions forecast and when to go out with fertiliser in this week’s dairy notes.

Sheep

The importance of body condition to in-lamb ewes, using regional veterinary lab post-mortems to get a handle on the cause of lamb deaths and an important date for the sheep census are all covered in Darren Carty’s sheep notes.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh talks seed orders, fertiliser planning, lime requirements and field margin rules in this week’s tillage notes.