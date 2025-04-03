The national forecaster announced that Friday evening will be dry and clear, but rather cold in places. \ Andy Gibson

Met Éireann has forecasted that Friday will begin cloudy. However, sunny spells will begin to develop throughout the day.

Temperatures as high as 19°C can be expected, warmest further west, in a mostly moderate easterly breeze.

There will be lowest temperatures of 2°C to 7°C, coldest across Ulster, all in moderate to fresh easterly breezes.

Saturday

Met Éireann has said that the dry and sunny conditions will continue into Saturday, with no more than moderate easterly winds.

This comes with highs of 11°C to 17°C, once again coolest in the east and northeast.

In the nighttime, the weather will continue to be dry and clear. This will be accompanied with lowest temperatures between 1°C and 7°C in moderate easterly winds.

Sunday

Sunday’s weather will be sunny once again, with highest temperatures of around 11°C to 17°C , warmest in the west, according to the national forecaster.

In terms of wind, moderate to fresh easterly breezes are also expected throughout the day.

The overnight temperature will remain dry. Monday morning will also be dry and sunny, with highs of up to 19°C, in only light southeasterly breezes.

Management notes

Beef

In this week's beef management notes, Adam Woods takes a look at getting field work completed, spring breeding preparation and guaranteeing good dairy-beef calves.

Dairy

In dairy, Aidan Brennan goes through grassland management advice for farmers as the first rotation is coming to an end. He also speaks about pre-breeding heat detection and minerals for cows and heifers.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh discusses the drying weather and crops such as winter wheat, winter barley, maize and beet in the tillage notes this week.

Sheep

In sheep, Darren Carty speaks about the merchants trading fertiliser that continue to report ongoing confusion regarding fertiliser allowances, with phosphorus the main issue of concern at present.

