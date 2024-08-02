Friday

Friday will see a dull start with patchy rain and drizzle, though some sunny spells in the east and south too, according to Met Éireann.

A spell of heavy rain will spread across the western half of the country by late morning, extending eastwards through the afternoon.

A clearance to sunshine and isolated showers will move into western areas in the afternoon, reaching the east by late evening.

Highest temperatures will be of 17°C to 23°C. Met Éireann has said it will be warmest in the east, in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

It will be largely dry on Friday night, with long clear spells and just a few showers in western and northwestern coastal areas.

Cooler than preceding nights, with lowest temperatures generally of 8°C to 11°C.

Saturday

A mix of cloud, sunny spells and scattered showers will prevail on Saturday. The showers will become confined to western and northern coastal counties by evening, with plenty of sunshine around the country by then.

Highest temperatures of 16°C to 19°C in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Largely dry early on Saturday night with clear spells, but cloud will thicken from the southwest overnight, bringing some patchy rain to the west and north by the end of the night.

Lowest temperatures will be of 10°C to 13°C in moderate southwest winds.

Sunday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the country in the morning.

Heavy and persistent rain will then develop in many areas during the afternoon and evening, but some southeastern parts may escape largely dry.

Localised flooding is possible across parts of Connacht and west Ulster on Sunday.

Highest temperatures will be of 15°C to 18°C in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

There will be further spells of heavy rain on Sunday night, with the continued chance of spot flooding. Humid, with lowest temperatures of 14°C to 17°C degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

August bank holiday Monday

It looks set to be a generally cloudy day on Monday, with showers or longer spells of rain and possibly some thundery downpours.

A humid day and feeling warm in any brighter intervals. Highest temperatures will reach 18°C to 23°C in fresh southwest winds.

Management notes

Beef management

Adam Woods takes a look at feeding finishing cattle at grass and completing a fodder budget on a beef farm.

Dairy management

With grass growth levels on the way up, Aidan Brennan says that dairy farmers are wondering how to reduce meal feeding rates and not disrupt cow flow.

Sheep management

Darren Carty says that any delay to addressing ewe condition until closer to breeding will result in ewes being expected to gain unrealistic levels of weight.

Tillage management

Tillage editor Siobhán Walsh says that although farmers are busy with harvest at present, they need to be thinking of seed for next season already.