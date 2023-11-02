Temperatures could still reach 13°C in sunnier spells between showers. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann is forecasting a bright day on Friday, with sunny spells in many areas and scattered showers, which are most frequent in the south west.

Northwest winds will be moderate to fresh before easing off towards evening.

Highest temperatures will be 10°C to 13°C, falling to 2°C to 6°C overnight, when rain is expected to spread across much of the country and turn heavier by morning.

Saturday

The day is to remain dull and drizzly, with some showers forecast to turn heavy with a risk of spot flooding in places.

Fog covering the north during the morning is expected to clear and there could be some sunny spells.

Rains will remain in the southeast into the evening, as highest temperatures reach 8°C to 11°C.

Showers will spread from the northwest overnight, remaining most frequent in Ulster and Connacht.

Lowest temperatures of 4°C to 7°C are expected.

Sunday

The day is to see both sunshine and showers, with rains turning heaviest in coastal counties along the Atlantic.

Highest temperatures will reach 9°C to 12°C, dropping to between 5°C and 8°C overnight.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods takes a look at the important considerations when picking which ration to feed, water supplies for housed finishing cattle and managing rainwater to keep tank space clear.

Dairy

Using milk recording results to help in selective dry cow therapy, the importance of discussion groups and getting on top of parasites are all covered by Aidan Brennan in the dairy notes.

Sheep

Housing finishing lambs, making temporary electric fencing set-ups work and fertility issues during the breeding season are discussed in the sheep notes by Darren Carty.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh covers the recent wet weather conditions, slug control, considering soil health when harvesting maize and an upcoming Teagasc conference on grass weeds in this week’s tillage notes.