Mixed weather is expected over the weekend.

Friday

Met Éireann has said Friday will be a dry day, with sunny spells to start, though it will turn cloudier through the morning and afternoon with isolated showers possible.

Highest temperatures of 18°C in a light northerly breeze.

Friday night will be mainly cloudy, with isolated showers and a few drizzle patches spreading southwards across the country overnight.

Lowest temperatures will range between 9°C and 12°C in light variable winds.

Saturday

There will be a cloudy start to Saturday, with scattered showers.

Sunny spells will develop through the day, with further scattered showers developing also, Met Éireann has said.

Highest temperatures ranging between 15°C and 19°C in a light northerly or variable breeze.

Saturday night will be mainly dry, with clear spells and just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C in light variable winds, according to Met Éireann.

Sunday

Met Éireann has forecast a dry start for many on Sunday with sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop through the morning and afternoon. Turning cloudier in the south and west later.

Highest temperatures of 16°C to 20°C in light to moderate southerly or variable winds.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, Martin Merrick discusses fodder stocks, end of breeding and the possibility of reseeding.

Sheep

Darren Carty addresses issues facing sheep farmers such as reduced lamb performance, tight grass supplies and inadequate winter forage requirements and ways farmers can cope with these challenges.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan looks at some of the causes for poor performance in dairy replacement calves this summer and ways farmers improve their replacement stock in the dairy management section.

Tillage

As the harvest approaches for many farmers across the country, Siobhán Walsh outlines the importance of assessing the crops performance in the tillage management section.