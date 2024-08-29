The dry weather is expected to continue into Friday night, with mostly clear skies, with temperatures not dropping below 7°C in light easterly or variable breezes.

Met Éireann has forecast that Friday will be largely dry, with good spells of sunshine.

This is expected to bring highest temperatures of 20°C in light variable breezes.

This dry weather is expected to continue into Friday night, with mostly clear skies.

Temperatures are not expected to drop below 7°C, in light easterly or variable breezes.

Saturday

The national forecaster is predicting dry conditions with good spells of sunshine on Saturday in mostly light southeasterly breezes.

Highest temperatures of between 18°C and 22°C.

In the evening, it will remain mainly dry, with clear spells and lowest nighttime temperatures of 11°C with light winds.

Sunday

Met Éireann is forecasting Sunday to begin like much of the weekend, with mainly dry and sunny conditions.

A spell of rain from the southwest later will move slowly northeastwards over the country, getting heavy at times.

Highest temperatures 18°C to 21°C in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Management notes

Tillage

In this week’s tillage management notes, Siobhán Walsh looks at the incoming main block of the cereal harvest. She mentions problems with the baling assistance payments, farm safety and the time left for grain prices to change. The busy period in oilseed rape planting and stubble cultivation rules are also part of the discussion.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan discusses grass growth in challenging rainy weather in the dairy notes this week. He notes an increase in positive Schmallenberg cases for a farmer in Munster and Dairy Day returning to Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

Beef

In the beef management notes this week, Adam Woods chats about housing issues in trying weather and first-calving heifers. He also gives his opinion on feeding cull cows or selling them on.

Sheep

Darren Carty looks at the difficulties in building autumn grass supplies and the importance of monitoring grass demand in this week’s sheep section. He gives advice for farmers weighing up to sell or to finish lambs and dates for the diary in the TAMS.