Friday

Met Éireann has forecast that Friday will be cloudy, with outbreaks of rain in northern parts and a chance of localised flooding.

This rain will move northwards and turn lighter and patchier as the day goes on, with thundery showers forming in parts of the south.

A few sunny spells may break through in the south and east, with highest temperatures of 16°C and a moderate to fresh northeast wind.

The national forecaster said that Friday evening will turn drier, with many clear spells and only isolated patches of rain and drizzle.

Lowest temperatures of 4°C to 9°C, with some mist and fog developing in light variable winds.

Saturday

Met Éireann expects Saturday to continue mostly dry through the morning, but more persistent outbreaks of rain will push into the west and northwest, gradually spreading southeastwards later on in the afternoon and become patchier as they spread.

Light to moderate southwest winds, with highs of 12°C to 15°C.

Saturday evening will see any last rain clearing, with largely dry conditions and clear spells following from the northwest, according to Met Éireann.

Areas of mist and fog will develop in a light southwest breeze, making it a colder night with lows of 3°C.

Sunday

The national forecaster said that Sunday will be dry for many, with sunny spells into the afternoon. However, outbreaks of rain will push into Atlantic coastal counties through the afternoon, spreading southeastwards in the evening.

Highest temperatures of 12°C to 15°C in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Sunday night is expected to be rather wet, with widespread outbreaks of rain. Temperatures will be mild, with lows of 9°C in moderate southwest winds.

Monday

Met Éireann also forecasts for the bank holiday Monday to start off rather cloudy, with outbreaks of rain.

The rain will gradually clear, with showers following from the west. Highest temperatures of 13°C to 17°C in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Management notes

Tillage

In the tillage management notes, Stephen Robb looks at the weather for the harvest this year compared with last year, getting the chance to sow winter cereals, dealing with pesky slugs and the countdown to the inaugural Tillage Day.

Dairy

In dairy, Aidan Brennan discusses how to manage your grass for next year amid high milk prices, things to keep in mind during the late lactation period and farm infrastructure to keep an eye on going into winter.

Beef

Adam Woods notes tips for housing beef cattle, what should be in your ration and he previews an upcoming suckler marts roadshow taking place across the country.

Sheep

In the sheep notes, Darren Carty takes a look at monitoring your finishing budgets, the updates to N and P statements, and submitting records for the National Sheep Welfare Scheme.