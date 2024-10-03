The national forecaster expects that Friday evening will be mild and wet with widespread rain, turning heavy in places, with possible localised flooding. \ Odhran Ducie

Met Éireann has announced that Friday will be mostly cloudy and damp, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, with the best chance for any sunny spells in the southwest and west.

There is expected to be moderate to fresh south or southeast winds, with highest temperatures of 14°C to 18°C.

The national forecaster expects that Friday evening will be mild and wet with widespread rain, turning heavy in places and with possible localised flooding.

Temperatures are not predicted to fall below 11°C to 15°C with moderate, occasionally fresh, south or southeast winds.

Saturday

Saturday will continue to be wet and breezy with showery outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, with some localised flooding likely, especially for southern counties, according to Met Éireann.

There will also be highs of 17°C in fresh south or southeast winds.

Met Eireann has forecast that Saturday evening will be wet at first, with widespread outbreaks of showery rain, gradually becoming confined to the north and east by morning as drier and clearer conditions move in from the southwest.

Lowest temperatures of 9°C to 13°C are anticipated, with southerly winds falling light.

Sunday

The last of the overnight cloud and rain will clear the north and east in the morning to leave a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most persistent in the south and west, according to the national forecaster.

The weekend will finish with highest temperatures of 15°C to 18°C in moderate southerly winds, fresher for the west and southwest.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods writes about what to consider before buying weanlings, issues around lungworm infestations and the symptoms of bluetongue.

Dairy

Martin Merrick discusses booking your final milk recording of the year, managing body condition scoring in dairy cows, what to do with the last six weeks of grazing and taking care of young stock.

Tillage

In tillage, Siobhán Walsh notes the mixed weather for harvesting, baling and planting. She also writes about protecting your crops from slugs, declaring fertiliser stocks, what deadlines are coming or already gone and your last chance to claim a discount on tickets for Tillage Day.

Sheep

In the sheep notes, Darren Carty speaks about completing your final health check before ewes join with rams, temporary grazing arrangements and what places are left for the 2024 Sheep Expo.