Friday

Friday will be mostly cloudy with patches of light rain, drizzle and mist, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will be of 10°C to 13°C, in a light to moderate south to southwest wind, occasionally fresh later.

Friday night is set to stay mostly cloudy with some patches of light rain or drizzle, mainly near western coasts. Little change from daytime temperatures, with lows of 8°C to 11°C, in a moderate south to southwest wind.

Saturday

Most places will be dry on Saturday, Met Éireann has said.

It'll be cloudy, with patches of light rain or drizzle, mainly near coasts. Becoming breezier with a moderate to fresh southerly wind developing. Highest temperatures will be of 11°C to 13°C.

Rain will move in across much of Ulster and Connacht on Saturday night, but it will stay generally dry elsewhere, with just patches of drizzle.

It will be breezy, with a moderate to fresh southerly wind, strong in coastal areas. Staying mild, with temperatures not falling below 9°C to 11°C.

Sunday

Sunday is likely to be cloudy and damp ,with outbreaks of rain or drizzle extending to most areas. Breezy at first, with moderate to fresh southerly winds, becoming lighter as the day goes on. Mild again, with highest temperatures of 11°C to 13°C.

Met Éireann has said that Sunday night will be cloudy, with scattered light rain or drizzle and patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 9°C to 13°C in a light to moderate south to southwest wind.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week's beef management, Adam Woods takes a look at the sums around winter finishing and weanling health.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan looks at the implications of the change to VAT rules on capital items and hygiene in cubicle sheds.

Tillage management

Weather has stopped work for many, but at this time of the year it might be better to stop planting winter cereals until January or February, Siobhán Walsh said.

Sheep management

Darren Carty outlines how rams may require preferential treatment after the breeding season, controlling external parasites and how a spike has occurred in issues with the clean livestock policy.