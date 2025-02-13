The national forecaster said that Friday evening will mostly cloudy with patchy mist and drizzle, mainly over the eastern half of the country. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast that Friday will start off wet and blustery with widespread rain, heavy at times in the south with possible spot flooding.

The rain will slowly clear from the west and southwest, with sunny spells developing, but, elsewhere, rain will continue through the day, with highest temperatures of 4°C to 8°C.

The national forecaster said that Friday evening will be mostly cloudy, with patchy mist and drizzle, mainly over the eastern half of the country.

Lowest temperatures of 2°C can be expected with light east to southeast breezes.

Saturday

Met Éireann expects that Saturday will continue mostly cloudy, but it will start off mostly dry. Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread northwards through the day.

There will be highs of 10°C, with mostly moderate southeast winds, mildest in the southwest.

As it turns to evening, it will remain rather cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Generally, there will be lowest temperatures of 3°C to 5°C, but less cold in the southwest and along the south coast in mostly moderate east to southeast winds.

Sunday

The national forecaster said that Sunday will continue mostly cloudy, with rain and drizzle mainly affecting the northeast and the southwest.

There will also be some drier, brighter intervals in other parts of the country.

Highest temperatures of 9°C are expected, warmest in the southwest with moderate, occasionally fresh southeast winds.

Management notes

Beef

In this week's beef management notes, Adam Woods takes a look at early grass, calf scour and buying a bull for SCEP.

Dairy

Grazing conditions are ideal on many farms, but heavy land is still wet, writes Aidan Brennan.

Tillage

Tillage editor Siobhán Walsh writes about planting beans and whether or not to push winter wheat crops in this week’s management notes.

Sheep

In sheep, Darren Carty notes the hogget trade, the upcoming deadline for annual sheep and goat census and the programme for the hill sheep conference.

