Shane Byrne of J Byrne Agri, Lismore, spreading slurry for Patsy and Susan Ahern, Ballyduff, Co Waterford. \ Donal O' Leary

Friday

Friday will be cooler and fresher, according to Met Éireann which is currently forecasting bright or sunny spells.

Many places will be dry, although a few showers will occur, mainly across the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 7°C to 9°C in a moderate to fresh west to southwest wind, which will be strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

There will be a few showers scattered about early on Friday night, but largely dry for most, with variable cloud and clear spells.

Any showers will become confined to the west and north as the night goes on. Southwesterly winds will decrease mainly light to moderate, but it'll stay breezier near western and northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 4°C to 8°C.

Saturday

There will be some bright or sunny breaks early on Saturday morning, but becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon, with patchy rain and drizzle developing in the west and spreading elsewhere later.

Highest temperatures will be of 8°C to 10°C in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresh near some coasts.

It'll then be mostly cloudy on Saturday night, with patchy rain, drizzle and mist.

Lowest temperatures will be of 7°C to 9°C in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresh near coasts.

Sunday

Although there is more uncertainty than is typical at this timescale, current indications suggest it will be a rather mild and breezy day on Sunday.

Sunny spells look likely to develop at least for a time, but cloud, along with outbreaks of rain, will push into western counties from the afternoon, extending southeastwards later. The rain will be followed by colder conditions.

Highest temperatures will be of 12°C to 15°C in freshening southerly winds, increasing strong to near gale on coasts. There is potential for the rain to push in sooner, in which case it could end up being a cooler and wetter day overall.

Outbreaks of rain will continue to spread southeastwards over the country on Sunday night. Turning cold in the clearance in the northwest. Lowest temperatures ranging from a cool 2°C in the northwest to 10°C in the southeast.

Management notes

Beef management

Adam Woods takes a look at SCEP texts, compensatory growth and early grass in this week's beef management.

Sheep management

This week, Darren Carty talks about the value of an early diagnosis in terms of sheep diseases.

Tillage management

Siobhán Walsh says that taking soil samples and ordering seed are the jobs that should be top of the agenda at the minute.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan talks profit, nitrates and the straw shortage this week.