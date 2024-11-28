Saturday is set to be a breezy day, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, according to Met Éireann. \ Ramona Farrelly

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast a cloudy and damp day on Friday, with outbreaks of rain pushing northwards over the country. The east of the country will likely be drier than the west.

Scattered showers will clear from the Atlantic to southern and western counties during the evening, with clear spells to follow.

Highest daytime temperatures will be 11°C to 14°C in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy, with a few isolated patches of rain, drizzle and mist, but, overall, there will be plenty of dry weather.

A mild night is in store, with lowest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C, in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Saturday

Saturday is set to be a breezy day, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, according to Met Éireann.

More persistent rain will develop in Atlantic coastal counties during Saturday afternoon.

It will be another mild day, with highest temperatures of 12°C to 14°C during the day, in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

There will be further outbreaks of rain on Saturday night, turning heavy in places, with the chance of spot flooding.

Lowest nighttime temperatures of 9°C to 12°C in moderate southwest winds.

Sunday

There will be outbreaks of rain across the eastern half of the country early on Sunday, with a clearance of showers developing in the west.

Sunny spells and scattered showers will extend to all areas by afternoon.

Highs of 10°C to 12°C by day, in moderate southwest winds.

Overnight, it will become drier for a time, before showers will push in from the west.

Lowest nighttime temperatures of 6°C to 9°C, with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

