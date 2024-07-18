Sunny spells and possible showers are expected over the weekend. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast Friday morning will be mainly dry, with some sunny spells and just a few patches of drizzle in the south and east.

It will turn cloudier from the west through the day with rain developing on west coasts in the afternoon and spreading across the western half of the country in the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 17°C and 23°C, with warmest temperatures in the east, in moderate southerly winds.

Friday night will be cloudy, with rain becoming widespread and turning heavy at times.

It will be mild and humid, with temperatures of 13°C to 15°C and mostly light southwesterly or variable winds.

Saturday

Saturday morning will be wet, with rain in most areas, Met Éireann has said. The rain will be heavy at times with spot flooding possible.

Rain will gradually clear eastwards through the afternoon and evening, with sunny spells and a few showers following.

Highest temperatures of 15°C to 20°C are expected, with light southerly breezes becoming northwesterly as rain clears.

Met Éireann said Saturday night will be cooler and fresher with clear spells and a few showers in the west. Lowest temperatures of 8°C, with light to moderate northwest breezes.

Sunday

Sunday will start off mainly dry, according to Met Éireann. However, rain will develop in the west during the morning and then spread eastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening.

It will gradually clear overnight, with scattered showers following. Highest temperatures of 19°C are expected with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Management notes

Beef

This week, Adam Woods discusses the Beef Welfare Scheme and encourages vaccinations to be done as soon as possible in the beef section. He also talks about different feed options available to farmers and the possibility of buying directly off the combine, along with autumn reseeding.

Sheep

Darren Carty mentions how sheep farmers can get the best slaughter performance and market options for hill lambs, following a much lower kill-out for lambs in recent weeks.

Tillage

In this week’s tillage section, Siobhán Walsh discusses how the wet weather is delaying the start of the harvest for many farmers. She touches on the demand for straw and the importance of health and safety during the busy harvest season.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan looks into flexible milking and the impact that once-a-day milking is having on dairy farms. He notes the consequences of late breeding, along with the use of protected urea in this week’s dairy management.