The forecaster has warned there is the risk of lightning, spot flooding and hail showers occurring where thunderstorms develop on Friday.

Friday

Met Éireann has said that the spell of heavy rain and thundery downpours from Thursday will become confined to the north and east of the country on Friday.

Elsewhere, there will be some sunny spells, but further outbreaks of rain and scattered thunderstorms will feed up across the country from the south.

The forecaster has warned there is the risk of lightning, spot flooding and hail showers occurring where thunderstorms develop.

Highest daytime temperatures will reach 16°C to 20°C, with the warmest temperatures across the midlands.

Southerly or variable winds will be light to moderate across much of the country, but will be fresher along eastern coasts.

Friday night will see frequent showers continuing to spread from the south, according to Met Éireann.

Some will turn heavy, with a chance of thunderstorms developing.

Again, light variable breezes will allow patches of mist and fog to form in places overnight. Lowest temperatures will be between 8°C and 12°C.

Saturday

Saturday is forecast to be a showery day, with some further heavy downpours.

There is a continuing possibility for the development of thunderstorms across the country, bringing some locally high rainfall totals and the risk of spot flooding.

Highest daytime temperatures will reach 15°C to 19°C, with light to moderate northwesterly or variable breezes.

Saturday night will be drier than preceding nights, though the chance of mist and fog patches forming will continue in light to moderate breezes, Met Éireann has said.

Sunday

Met Éireann has forecast that Sunday will bring more in the way of dry weather, with spells of sunshine likely and just well-scattered showers about.

Highest temperatures will reach 14°C to 19°C, warmest in the south and east, with moderate westerly winds.

Sunday night is set to continue mostly dry, with mist and fog patches likely to develop. There will be lowest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Management notes

Beef

In the beef management notes, Adam Woods takes a look at weaning dairy-beef calves, breeding dates and spraying docks.

Dairy

On the dairy side of the house, Aidan Brennan is discussing reseeding, meal and fertiliser.

Sheep

Lameness treatment, shearing delays and rush control are all topics for Darren Carty’s sheep management notes.

Tillage

On Siobhán Walsh’s tillage agenda this week are the weather, winter wheat, spring barley, wild oats and other grasses, the Basic Income Support for Sustainability scheme, sprayer testing and open day events.