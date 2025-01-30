On Sunday, it will stay dry and largely clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall between -2 and 3°C.

Friday

Friday will start off as a dry day, with plenty of hazy sunshine.

Met Éireann has said there is the chance of the odd passing light shower, mainly near northern coasts.

However, later in the evening, the forecaster has said thicker cloud will build near Atlantic coastal fringes.

Highest daytime temperatures will generally range between 7°C and 10°C, mildest in the west and southwest, all in mostly light westerly or variable breezes, backing southerly later.

Winds will strengthen overnight, as southerly winds increase to moderate and occasionally fresh. Cloud will also gradually build from the west overnight, with patchy rain and drizzle developing, mainly for Atlantic coastal counties, with a few spots developing further inland.

Lowest temperatures overnight will be 0°C to 5°C, coolest generally in eastern counties, where it will likely stay clear for much of the night with some frost developing. Some mist and hill fog will also form.

Saturday

Met Éireann has forecast Saturday to be a breezy and mostly cloudy day, with just limited bright spells, mainly in the east in the morning.

There will be plenty of dry weather though, with some outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. During the evening, a band of heavier and more persistent rain will move into western parts of Connacht and Ulster.

Highest temperatures will be 8°C to 12°C in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Sunday

Overnight rain will lead to a wet and cloudy start for many on Sunday, according to Met Éireann. However, rain will clear into the Irish Sea later in the morning, with mostly dry and sunny conditions developing for the rest of the day.

Highest temperatures of 7°C to 10°C are forecast in mostly light westerly breezes, backing southwesterly later.

It will stay dry and largely clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall between -2°C and 3°C.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods looks at water requirements, storm cover and the importance of looking after yourself and your family.

Dairy

On dairy, Aidan Brennan is discussing dealing with power outages in the aftermath of the storm, bull selection and fertiliser.

Sheep

Darren Carty focuses on two topics this week, the quality of organic feed and management of thin ewes.

Tillage

Seed orders, stubbles, the storm and slurry are all on Siobhán Walsh’s agenda in the tillage management notes this week.