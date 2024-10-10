In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods has advice for dealing with difficult grazing conditions.

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast a cold start to Friday, with any frost and fog clearing early in the morning.

The rest of the day will be mainly dry with spells of sunshine and a few showers, the showers will be mostly in parts of the northwest and west.

Highest temperatures will range from 9°C to 12°C, coldest in northern areas. Winds will be light to moderate and from a westerly direction.

Friday night is to be cloudier with showers or longer spells of rain developing in the north and west, gradually moving southwards during the night.

It will be drier in the south and southeast for much of the night with some clear spells.

A cold night is in store, Met Éireann said, especially in southern areas. Temperatures will range from 1°C to 6°C. Winds will be light and mainly from the southwest.

Saturday

Showers or longer spells of rain in the northwest will gradually move southeastwards during Saturday morning and afternoon, becoming drier by evening.

Met Éireann said highest temperatures will be 10°C to 13°C in moderate westerly winds.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells and a few passing showers in the northwest.

Lowest temperatures will be 1°C to 6°C with light and variable breezes.

Sunday

A mainly dry start to Sunday has been forecast by Met Éireann, but cloud will build through the day with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly affecting coastal counties of the south and west.

There will be light to moderate southeasterly breezes and highest temperatures of 10°C to 13°C.

Outbreaks of rain will continue in the south during Sunday night with moderate southeasterly winds and lowest temperatures of 7°C to 11°C.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods has advice for dealing with difficult grazing conditions, safety when loading cattle and dehorning calves.

Sheep

The deadline for completing actions under the National Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS) is fast approaching, writes Darren Carty.

The sheep editor also talks about worm burdens, mating management and hill ram sales.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan discusses the importance of trying to keep some grass in the diet at this time of year and housing for calves.

Tillage

On tillage, Siobhán Walsh looks at sowing, herbicide, aphids, maize and beans left to be harvested.