Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers, which will turn to longer spells of rain at times. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast that weather conditions will turn more unsettled from Friday onwards. On Friday, showery outbreaks of rain will push up over Ireland.

The day will bring mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, which will turn to longer spells of rain at times.

A few heavy or thundery downpours are possible, especially in southern coastal counties.

There will be maximum temperatures of 12°C to 15°C in a fresh southeast breeze.

There will be further outbreaks of rain on Friday night, along with areas of mist and drizzle.

It will be a fairly mild night, with lowest temperatures ranging from 7°C to 10°C, with mostly light southeast or variable breezes.

Saturday

Saturday is set to be a mostly cloudy day, with just occasional bright or sunny intervals.

There will be some decent dry periods, but showers will develop during the day, some turning heavy and prolonged.

There will be highest temperatures of 11°C to 15°C, with a northwest breeze developing and becoming strong along Atlantic coasts by evening time.

On Saturday night, there will be further showers or longer spells of rain, but turning drier in the west later in the night.

There will be lowest temperatures of 5°C to 9°C in moderate to fresh northwest breezes.

Sunday

Patchy rain is expected to clear from eastern areas early on Sunday to leave a generally dry day across the country with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, Met Éireann has said.

It will feel noticeably cooler than preceding days, with maximum temperatures ranging from 9°C to 12°C in fresh northwest winds.

A mostly dry and cold night is forecast for Sunday, with clear spells and just light northwest breezes. Lowest temperatures will be between 0°C and 4°C.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods is discussing purchasing stock bulls and making the most of the good weather.

Dairy

On dairy, Aidan Brennan is looking at grazing conditions, milk recording and servicing maiden heifers.

Sheep

Grass supplies, liver fluke and replacement selection are all being written about by Darren Carty in the sheep notes.

Tillage

On Siobhán Walsh’s tillage agenda this week are the weather, winter barley, winter wheat, nutrition, beans and safety.