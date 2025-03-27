Sunday will be mild, with highest temperatures of 11°C to 16°C.

Friday

Met Éireann has said that Friday will be cool and breezy, with sunshine and fairly widespread showers, some of them heavy and with the chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

The showers will ease and become more isolated later in the day.

Cooler than recently with highest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong at times in western and northern coastal parts, but moderating later in the day.

There will be clear spells and isolated showers at first on Friday night, mainly in the north and west.

Met Éireann has said that the showers will die away through the night and cloud will start to build from the southwest.

Lowest temperatures will be of 1°C to 5°C, with winds continuing to ease, becoming light to moderate south to southwesterly overnight.

Saturday

It will be largely dry for a time and while there'll be some bright or sunny spells, it'll become increasingly cloudy through the morning and afternoon.

Some scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, moving into coastal parts of the southwest and west early in the day, will gradually spread further eastwards through the day, along with some hill and coastal mist and fog.

Highest temperatures of 10°C to 13°C in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southerly winds, veering southwesterly.

On Saturday night, lowest temperatures of 6°C to 10°C in mostly moderate westerly winds, a little fresher in some northern parts for a time.

Sunday

Any drizzle, mist and fog will clear through the morning and apart from a few isolated light showers, the rest of the day will be dry. While there'll be a good lot of cloud, some bright or sunny spells will develop through the day.

It will be mild, with highest temperatures of 11°C to 16°C in mostly moderate westerly winds.

Sunday night will be rather cloudy, but dry apart from a few isolated patches of drizzle.

Some mist and hill fog is likely too, with lowest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C in light to moderate southwest winds.

Next week

Met Éireann has said that the settled weather is likely to continue for much of next week with high pressure dominating.

It'll be pleasantly mild from Sunday, with the possibility of even warmer weather by midweek.

Management notes

Beef management

This week, Adam Woods takes a look at grass supplies, castration and the new dairy beef weighing scheme that opened up recently in this week's beef management notes.

Sheep management

In this week's sheep management notes, Darren Carty looks at the portal for new entrants to apply to participate in the Sheep Improvement Scheme, grass tetany and creep feeding.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan goes through the fertiliser rates for first-cut silage and discusses how to manage grass as the first rotation comes to an end in this week's dairy management notes.

Tillage management

It’s all happening in the tillage fields at present from sowing to spraying and spreading, writes Siobhán Walsh in this week's tillage management notes.