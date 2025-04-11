Friday could be the last day of great weather before a return to more typical spring conditions over the weekend. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

A dry and sunny day will generally emerge from early-morning mist and fog on Friday, with highest temperatures reaching between 16 and 21°C.

However, Met Éireann has said that it expects some fog to linger in western and southern coastal areas leaving conditions in these parts cooler.

It should stay dry and clear into the night as temperatures fall to between 1 and 6°C.

Saturday

The day is be cloudier than it had been earlier in the week and some patches of light rain may fall in parts.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 16°C are forecast before scattered showers spread from the west overnight.

Sunday

Sunny spells will be broken by showers, some of which may turn heavy with hail into Sunday, Met Éireann has said.

The day is expected to be noticeably cooler to the recent spell of favourable weather, with highest temperatures just reaching 9 to 12°C.

Grass frost is possible overnight as temperatures drop to 0 to 4°C.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods talks preparation for the breeding season, when to target heifer calving dates and looking ahead to wintertime when drawing up silage budgets.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan takes a look at managing grass covers, levels of meal feeding and what the clover content of swards mean for nitrogen application rates.

Sheep

Fertiliser allowances for grassland, the market for spring lambs and applying for the National Sheep Welfare Scheme are all covered in Darren Carty’s sheep notes this week.

Tillage

In the tillage notes, Siobhán Walsh discusses nitrogen and keeping disease pressure at bay in both spring and winter crops.