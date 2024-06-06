Sunny spells and scattered showers are on the cards for the weekend, with temperatures of up to 17°C.

Friday

Friday will begin cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving southeastwards across the country, Met Éireann has said.

However, these showers will clear up later in the day and it will become drier and brighter.

Highest temperatures will range between 13°C and 17°C in a light to moderate westerly wind.

Scattered showers will return as night falls and will be most frequent in the north and west. It will be cloudy, with occasional clear breaks.

Lowest temperatures of 6°C to 10°C are forecast in a light to moderate westerly wind.

Saturday

The national forecaster has said that Saturday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers at first, which will mainly affect the north and west, but it will become dry as the day goes on.

Highest temperatures of 13°C to 17°C are forecast in a moderate northwesterly wind.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, according to Met Éireann. However, cloud will increase over the northern half of the country, possibly bringing outbreaks of rain.

Lowest temperatures of 7°C to 10°C in a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

Sunday

Met Éireann expects cloud and patchy rain over the northern half of the country to move southwards on Sunday morning, giving way to sunny spells and scattered showers from the north.

Highest temperatures of 12°C to 15°C in a moderate northwesterly breeze.

The night will be mostly dry, with long clear spells and isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 6°C to 9°C in a light to moderate northwesterly wind.

