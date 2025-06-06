Rain is given for each day of the weekend. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast that Friday will start off dry and sunny for the majority of the country.

It said cloud will increase throughout the morning and afternoon, building from the west.

This increased cloud cover will bring widespread showers or longer spells of rain, with the most persistent rain likely in the west and southwest.

There will be highest afternoon temperatures of 12°C to 16°C, with light southwesterly winds increasing moderate as the day progresses. It will be cooler along Atlantic coasts.

Friday night will turn wet across the country, according to Met Éireann, as more persistent outbreaks of rain spread from the west, with the potential for some heavy downpours.

A clearance will move into some western and southwestern areas towards morning, but rain will continue elsewhere.

There will be lowest overnight temperatures of 7°C and 10°C in light to moderate southerly winds, a little fresher near southwest coasts.

Saturday

There is set to be a wet start in some areas on Saturday, but the rain will clear early in the morning, with sunshine and showers following behind for the rest of the day.

The showers will slowly ease towards nightfall, the forecaster has said.

It will become breezier as the day goes on, with fresh and gusty northwest winds developing. Met Éireann said it will feel cool, with highest temperatures of 11°C to 15°C.

Sunday

Sunday will see a mix of sunny spells and showers throughout the day, according to Met Éireann.

Cloud will increase from the west early in the afternoon, though the showers will gradually become more isolated.

There will be highest daytime temperatures of 13°C to 16°C, with moderate to fresh westerly winds easing later on.

However, a spell of more persistent rain will cross the country on Sunday night, bringing freshening southwest winds also.

Management notes

Beef

In the beef management notes, Adam Woods takes a look at grass growth, bloat and feeding animals at grass.

Dairy

On the dairy side of the house, Aidan Brennan is also discussing grass growth, as well as breeding and beef bulls.

Sheep

Applying pour-on, scheme dates and the Sheep 2025 event are all topics for Darren Carty’s sheep management notes.

Tillage

On Siobhán Walsh’s tillage agenda this week are the weather, spring crops, beans, winter wheat, events and weed testing.