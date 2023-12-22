Conditions are expected to stay showery but mild over the coming days. / Claire Nash

Friday

Met Éireann forecasts cloud cover and winds turning fresh to strong on Friday, with a few brighter spells to be expected between outbreaks of drizzle.

Highest temperatures of 9°C to 11°C are forecast and not expected to drop lower than 7°C overnight.

Saturday

The day is to start mild, breezy and cloudy, with some showers of drizzle turning more persistent as they move southeastwards.

Highest temperatures will reach between 9°C and 12°C and Met Éireann is forecasting that Saturday night will remain mild, only dropping to overnight lows of 9°C to 11°C.

Sunday

Christmas Eve will see a continuation of mostly mild and cloudy conditions, although there are again some showers to be expected, which may turn heavy in spots.

Although the day is to get cooler, fewer showers are expected into the evening and highest temperatures of 11°C to 13°C are forecast.

The night is to turn cool, with temperatures dropping to 4°C to 8°C.

