Breaks between showers look less certain for western areas than they do for the east. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

The day is to be wet with rain turning heavy at times, leaving some areas open to localised flooding, Met Éireann has said.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 13°C are to be expected as showers persist overnight with temperatures dipping to between 5 and 10°C Friday night.

Saturday

Met Éireann excepts rain is to continue into Saturday but conditions are expected to dry up somewhat as the day progresses.

Showers are to linger in western counties as highest temperatures nationwide should reach 9 to 15°C.

Sunday

The forecast for Sunday is less certain, with Met Éireann’s indications pointing towards drier, clearer weather in the east and cloudier, showery conditions in the west.

Temperatures could reach highs of 10 to 14°C before dropping to 7 to 9°C overnight.

Management notes

Beef

Adam Woods discusses dehorning calves, grass allocations where growth rates are still tight and the important Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) deadline.

Sheep

Recent confusion around grassland phosphorous fertiliser allowances, base quotes for spring lamb and the application process for the National Sheep Welfare Scheme are all covered in Darren Carty’s sheep notes.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan takes a look at target average farm grass covers amid low growth rates, deciding how many cows to serve with dairy straws and the timeframes for reseeding in this week’s dairy management notes.

Tillage

In this week’s tillage notes, Siobhán Walsh discusses the recent weather’s impact on crop growth, weed control in early-sown crops, as well as the management of winter barley and winter wheat.