There could be a window to get cows out and fieldwork done over the St Patrick's Day weekend, as dry conditions are expected. \ Donal O'Leary

Friday

The day will start cold and somewhat cloudy, with patches of showery rain before brightening into the afternoon, Met Éireann has forecast.

Temperatures will reach 7°C to 9°C, but will fall sharply to between -3°C and 1°C overnight.

Saturday

Met Éireann forecasts a bright but chilly start to Saturday, as any patches of mist and fog should clear before cloud cover increases over the day, with a few light showers falling in places.

Temperatures are not expected to break above 7°C to 10°C during the day before falling to between 0°C and 4°C over a mostly dry Saturday night.

Sunday

The day is to begin with a few light showers before turning generally dry, with highest temperatures of 7°C to 10°C.

Sunday night is expected to remain mostly dry too, with lowest temperatures anticipated to stay above freezing at 0°C to 5°C.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods chats about slurry and fertiliser considerations for silage ground, as well as the importance of good herding when letting cattle out to grass.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan discusses fertiliser application rates, keeping TB in mind when picking bulls and the need to keep a good eye on the calf shed at this time of year.

Tillage

The benefits of March drilling, the nutrient requirements with cereals, fungicide applications and beans are all covered in Siobhán Walsh’s tillage notes this week.

Sheep

Meanwhile, Darren Carty talks hogget carcase weights, orf vaccines, updates on Heptavac availability and the topping of ACRES grassland plots in the sheep notes.