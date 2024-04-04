Met Éireann has said that the weather will remain unsettled as the weekend approaches, with rain and strong winds at times. / Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann has said that Friday will be a mostly cloudy and blustery day, with showers at first and more persistent spells of rain developing in the afternoon.

Some bright spells will develop into the afternoon and evening as the rain clears northwards.

It will be a mild day, with highest temperatures of 13°C to 16°C in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

Rain will spread northwards on Friday night and will be heavy at times, with spot flooding possible.

Rain will clear to the north by morning, with showers following. South to southeast winds will strengthen overnight, becoming strong and gusty by morning.

Lowest temperatures will range between 10°C and 12°C.

Saturday

Saturday morning will be very windy, with strong winds associated with storm Kathleen, according to Met Éireann. The storm will bring gusty southerly winds and widespread showers, some heavy.

Winds will ease somewhat in the afternoon, but will continue fresh to strong and gusty. Highest temperatures will hit 15°C in parts.

The night will bring clear spells and scattered blustery showers. Lowest temperatures of 6°C to 8°C, with fresh, gusty southwest winds.

Sunday

The national forecaster has said that Sunday will start bright and blustery, with sunshine and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures of 10°C to 12°C are forecast, along with strong southwest winds. As night falls, showers will mostly die out and winds will gradually ease.

