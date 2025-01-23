There could be debris on roads following the storm. Extreme caution is advised. \ Ramona Farrelly

Friday

Storm Éowyn is due to hit Ireland in the early hours of Friday morning.

The dangerous conditions it will bring are set to last into Friday afternoon.

A red warning is in place for the whole country. More information on when the warning is in place in your county is available here.

Extreme caution is advised in all regards, including both on and off farm.

Met Éireann has said storm Éowyn will track just off the northwest coast on Friday morning, with a swathe of extremely strong and damaging winds extending across the country bringing disruption.

Gale force southwest winds over land will veer westerly, with storm force winds likely in coastal areas of the west.

There will be scattered squally showers, with more persistent rain likely across the north of the country. Some of the showers will fall as hail, sleet and snow, especially on higher ground.

Highest daytime temperatures will be 6°C to 9°C, but it will feel much colder due to the wind-chill factor.

On Friday night, winds will begin to abate, but it will stay rather blustery, according to Met Éireann.

It will be a cold night, with clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the west and northwest, some wintry.

Lowest nighttime temperatures will be -2°C to 3°C, with some frost possible towards dawn on Saturday as winds continue to ease.

Saturday

With winds dying down into Saturday, Met Éireann has forecast a cold and frosty start, with sunny spells and a few wintry showers in the northwest.

Later in the morning, a band of showers will push in from the Atlantic and extend eastwards across the country, giving some wintry falls.

There will be maximum daytime temperatures of 3°C to 8°C in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

It will be cold and frosty on Saturday night, with lowest temperatures overnight of -3°C to 2°C.

Sunday

Met Éireann has said it will become wet and windy on Sunday morning, with outbreaks of rain spreading from the south and becoming widespread by afternoon.

Maximum temperatures of 5°C to 9°C are forecast for during the day, in strong and gusty south to southeast winds with gales at the coast.

It will remain windy on Sunday night, with rain clearing the east coast during the night, with showers following, mainly in western areas. There will be lows of 1°C to 5°C overnight.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods looks at dairy-beef calves, beef supplies for 2025 and the upcoming Irish Farmers Journal roadshow.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan has advice for dairy farmers on slurry and grass growth. He writes that farmers should put slurry out gradually over the spring and looks forward to managing grass for the coming year.

Sheep

On sheep, Darren Carty is discussing Schmallenberg virus, Sheep Improvement Scheme inspections and the sheep census.

Tillage

The weather, beans, crop rotations, fertiliser and the Teagasc national tillage conference are all on the agenda for Siobhán Walsh.