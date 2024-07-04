Friday

There will be a mainly dry start to Friday morning, before slow-moving scattered showers move in from the west, Met Éireann has said.

Some of the showers will turn heavy, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding.

Highest temperatures will range between 14°C and 17°C, with a light southwest or variable breeze.

The nighttime will see further heavy scattered showers, merging to longer spells of rain over the north and east, which may lead to spot flooding.

Lowest temperatures will dip to as low as 6°C, with a light to moderate northwesterly wind.

Saturday

Cloud and rain will linger in the east at first on Saturday morning. Elsewhere will see a mostly dry morning with sunny spells, Met Éireann said, although there will be some showers in the north and west and these will extend to other areas through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will vary between 13°C and 17°C, with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

Saturday night will see a mix of clear spells and scattered showers. Lowest temperatures will range between 5°C and 9°C, with a light westerly breeze.

Sunday

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers again on Sunday, with the heaviest and most frequent showers over the northern half of the country.

Met Éireann said that highest temperatures will hit 17°C in a light west to northwest breeze.

Showers will become more isolated on Sunday night and will die out early on in the night, leaving a mostly dry night with clear spells.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef section, Adam Woods has some tips and advice for feeding suckler weanlings and tells us if they are worth the investment.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan discusses nitrates, maize and cleaning sheds. He outlines the impact the crude protein content rate has on dairy rations and the implications this has on nitrogen excretion rates.

Sheep

In the sheep section, Darren Carty notes the symptoms of cobalt deficiency, worm control strategies and how weighing scales must be calibrated regularly to optimise accuracy.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh outlines glyphosate rules and offers some advice on weed control and the harvest.