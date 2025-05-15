The national forecaster said that Saturday will remain sunny and warm. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has forecast that Friday will have lots of sunshine, with highest temperatures in the midlands, west and southwest.

The evening will continue to be dry with clear skies.

There will also be lowest temperatures of 6°C to 11°C, with a light northeasterly or variable wind.

Saturday

The national forecaster said that Saturday will remain sunny and warm. Highest temperatures generally of 17°C to 23°C, with coolest conditions again in eastern coastal counties in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Saturday night will continue to be dry with clear skies.

Temperatures are not expected to fall below 8°C to 11°C, with light easterly breezes.

Sunday

There will be widespread sunshine continuing throughout Sunday, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures of 20°C to 24°C are expected, with light to moderate northerly winds.

This weather will most likely remain into Monday, with the day remaining mostly dry and with long sunny spells. There is the possibility of some light showers pushing west through the day.

Management notes

Beef

In this week's beef management notes, we take a look at silage cutting, the impending BISS deadline and a suckler event taking place in Co Monaghan.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan says farmers should take it one week at a time when it comes to managing grass as soil moisture deficits grow. He also looks at the demand for calves in this week’s dairy notes.

Tillage

In tillage, Siobhán Walsh notes the weather for early grown crops, spraying fungicides on spring barley, applying growth regulators and beet applications.

Sheep

In the sheep notes, Darren Carty gives some advice on managing sheep during the peak warm weather, getting ready for the Islamic religious festival of Eid al-Adha and preparing hoggets for slaughter.