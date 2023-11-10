Friday

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine and scattered showers, mainly in the west and northwest at first and moving further east in the afternoon, Met Éireann has said.

Highest temperatures on Friday will be of 8°C to 12°C, with light to moderate west to northwest winds, occasionally increasing fresh and gusty.

Friday night will be mostly dry and clear, although isolated showers are possible near north-facing coasts.

Mist and fog will form as winds ease light and variable. Cold, with frost, as temperatures drop to between -1°C and 3°C.

Saturday

Frost and fog will clear Saturday morning and it will be dry and sunny for a time. Rain will develop in the southwest around lunchtime and will extend across Munster in the afternoon and evening.

Other areas will stay dry, but increasingly cloudy. Highest temperatures will be of 7°C to 11°C in a light to moderate easterly wind, freshening in the southwest.

Saturday night will be wet as rain moves northeast across the country, followed by showers.

Lowest temperatures will be of 2°C to 8°C, coldest early in the night in the north. Becoming breezier as a moderate east to southeast wind develops.

Sunday

Met Éireann predicts that rain and showers will continue on Sunday morning and afternoon, clearing eastwards by the evening, leaving largely dry conditions with just isolated showers.

Highest temperatures will be of 7°C to 13°C, coolest in Ulster, with mostly moderate variable winds. However, a spell of strong winds is possible in the south.

Sunday night in most areas will be dry, but there will be a few showers in the north and west and later the southwest. Lowest temperatures will be of 4°C to 8°C in a light southerly or variable winds.

Management notes

Beef management

This week's beef management notes take a look at weanling performance and making sure you get your SCEP payment on time in December.

Sheep management

Lambs are falling foul of the clean livestock policy in greater numbers, while performance and grass utilisation level has dropped to a very low level, Darren Carty writes.

Tillage management

Wet weather continues to prevent progress in tillage fields, although some have got out to plant crops, Siobhán Walsh writes.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan takes a look at what farmers who are still waiting for salmonella vaccines can do.