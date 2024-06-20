Temperatures on Sunday will range from 17°C to 22°C.

Friday

Overall, Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain. A more persistent spell of rain will spread eastwards over the country in the afternoon.

Met Eireann said there is a slight chance of a few heavy and possibly thundery bursts, on high ground in the west and southwest.

However, it will brighten up in western areas on Friday evening as the rain clears eastwards.

Met Éireann has forecast maximum daytime temperatures of 14°C to 18°C in moderate, occasionally fresh and gusty southerly winds.

A few mist patches may form overnight. Minimum night-time temperatures will range from 9°C to 12°C in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Saturday

The day will begin with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, along with a few scattered light showers.

It will become mostly cloudy from the west later in the day, with patchy rain and drizzle developing in Atlantic coastal counties towards the evening.

Maximum temperatures on Saturday will range from 16°C to 20°C in light to moderate west to southwest winds.

Met Éireann has forecast it will be cloudy on Saturday night with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle.

It will be another mild night with minimum temperatures ranging from 11°C to 15°C.

Sunday

After a cloudy, mild and perhaps damp start in some parts, with patchy light rain and drizzle, it looks like it will brighten up throughout the day on Sunday with warm sunny spells developing.

Maximum temperatures look likely to range from 17°C to 22°C.

Winds will be mainly light southwest or variable in direction.

Management notes

Sheep

In this week's management section, sheep editor Darren Carty looks at worm counts, lamb kill-out and dealing with flies in warmer weather.

Tillage

On the tillage front, Siobhán Walsh discusses the weather, spring barley, spring oats, spring beans, grass weeds and upcoming crop walks.

Dairy

Dairy editor Aidan Brennan is also talking about the weather in his management notes, as well as genotyping stock bulls and managing people on farms this summer.

Beef

On Martin Merrick’s agenda in beef this week are grazing stemmy covers, fly control and scanning.