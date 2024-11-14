There will be minimum temperatures overnight on Sunday of -1°C to 3°C. \ Claire Nash

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast another mostly cloudy day on Friday, with occasional rain and drizzle. This will turn persistent in the northwest in the late evening.

There will be highest daytime temperatures of 11°C to 13°C in light to moderate southwest winds.

It will remain cloudy overnight, with patchy light rain gradually moving southeastwards over the country.

Lowest nighttime temperatures of 8°C to 11°C, with light to moderate southwest to west winds.

Saturday

Rain will clear southwards during the course of Saturday morning and afternoon, with sunny spells and scattered showers developing from the northwest.

Met Éireann has forecast highest daytime temperatures of 9°C to 12°C, with light to moderate westerly breezes.

Persistent rain is likely to develop across Ulster and north Connacht on Saturday night, pushing south overnight. Minimum nighttime temperatures of 5°C to 9°C.

Sunday

Sunday is set to be a breezy day, with sunny spells and scattered showers following widespread rain in the early hours of the morning.

The rain will clear to sunshine and scattered blustery showers through the afternoon.

Highest daytime temperatures of 7°C to 11°C, with fresh northwesterly winds developing.

A cold and breezy night has been forecast on Sunday, with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, some with hail. Minimum temperatures overnight of -1°C to 3°C.

