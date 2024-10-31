Friday night will see some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle lingering.

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast a cloudy and unsettled start to Friday, with some heavy outbreaks of rain in the morning, mainly in southern counties.

The rain will become lighter and patchier during Friday afternoon and evening, with some bright spells developing in the west and northwest.

However, further outbreaks of rain will affect the northwest later in the evening.

Highest temperatures on Friday will range from 8°C to 12°C, with coldest temperatures in the northwest.

Moderate to fresh northerly breezes are forecast, easing to light through the afternoon.

Friday night will see some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle lingering, but it should gradually clear away from northern areas early in the night.

Lowest temperatures on Friday night will range between 5°C and 8°C. Winds will be light and southerly in direction.

Saturday

There will be a cloudy start in the west on Saturday morning, with a few showers.

A band of rain will move in from the west later in the day, but it will stay mostly dry in the south.

Met Éireann has forecast highest temperatures on Saturday of 11°C to 14°C, with moderate southwesterly winds.

Saturday night looks like a mainly cloudy and mostly dry night. Patchy outbreaks of rain in the southeast will clear early in the night.

Lowest nighttime temperatures of 3°C to 9 °C, coldest in the northwest.

Sunday

Sunday will be a mixed day, with a spell of rain moving into the northwest during Sunday morning and extending southeastwards through the day.

Parts of the east and southeast will remain dry until evening.

Highest temperatures of 13°C to 15°C, with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Met Éireann has said the weather will continue to be unsettled on Sunday night, with rain clearing the southeast and showers in the west and northwest.

Moderate southwesterly winds are forecast, alongside lowest temperatures of 11°C to 13°C.

Management notes

Sheep

In this week’s sheep management notes, Darren Carty looks at ram management, temporary grazing and liver fluke.

Beef

On the beef side of things, Adam Woods discusses lungworm and the Irish Farmers Journal marts roadshows.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh looks how weather is affecting planning and harvesting, as well as herbicides, aphicide and the upcoming Tillage Day on 7 November.

Dairy

Grazing management into November is on the agenda for Aidan Brennan in this week’s dairy notes, alongside lime and the upcoming Dairy Day on 21 November.