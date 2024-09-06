Saturday will bring a mix of cloud and warm sunny spells after early low cloud, mist and fog clears in the morning.

Met Éireann has forecast that Friday will be a widely warm and humid day, with spells of sunshine occurring.

However, outbreaks of rain, which may be heavy or thundery, will lie off the south coast and it could affect southern and southeastern counties, especially coastal areas.

There will be light or moderate northeasterly winds, with highest temperatures ranging from 21°C to 25°C, hottest in the midlands and west of the country.

On Friday evening, it will be rather warm and close, still with a chance of thunderstorms or heavy rain across southern areas and some fog in places too.

Lowest temperatures of 12°C to 16°C, as it remains mild overnight.

Saturday

Saturday will bring a mix of cloud and warm sunny spells after early low cloud, mist and fog clears in the morning.

Some showery rain may occur in parts of Leinster and Munster, with the chance of thunder, but, overall, there should be a good deal of dry weather, with highs of 19°C to 24°C.

It will become mostly cloudy on Saturday night, with isolated showers, possibly heavy at times.

Mild again, with lowest temperatures of 13°C to 16°C, in light northerly breezes.

Sunday

The national forecaster said that Sunday should bring more unsettled weather generally, with some showery rain possible, heavy at times over Leinster and the Midlands.

Highest temperatures will range from 15°C to 20°C.

Management notes

Beef

In the beef management notes this week, Adam Woods urges farmers to spread slurry during the dry week and to keep an eye on autumn-calving cows. Reseeding management and making sure you are up to date on doses are also in the discussion.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan highlights how to decrease lameness in cows in this week’s dairy management notes. He also addresses what to do with your empty cows and the latest cow scanning figures.

Tillage

In this week's tillage management notes, Siobhán Walsh discusses the harvest. As land is cleared, she offers advice on cultivating stubbles along with planting cover crops under ACRES.

Sheep

Darren Carty outlines the increase in blowfly strike incidences and worm counts in this week's sheep section and gives advice on treating an animal by quarantining them. He also reminds readers to apply their remaining chemical nitrogen or phosphorous.