The national forecaster has said that Friday will be mostly dry. \ Ramona Farrelly

Met Éireann has announced that there is cloudy weather in store for the weekend, with highest temperatures of 21°C.

The national forecaster has said that Friday will be mostly dry with sunny spells, with only a chance of isolated showers in the west and northwest.

Temperatures will reach 21°C during the day, with light to moderate southwest to west winds.

The evening will remain dry for much of the country, with a mix of cloud and clear spells, but light rain may stay in the west and northwest, Met Éireann said.

Saturday

A cloudier morning is forecast as scattered light showers extend over much of the country on Saturday. It will be driest in the east and south for the afternoon with the best of any sunny spells there.

Better sunny spells will develop for the evening, with just isolated showers, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures of up to 20°C in mostly moderate southwest to west winds, coolest in the northwest where winds will turn a bit fresher later in the afternoon.

Sunday

Met Éireann expects variable clouds with some sunny spells on Sunday. Scattered showers will develop through the morning and for the afternoon before becoming isolated in the evening, with spells of late sunshine with highs of 21°C, with mostly moderate westerly winds.

That night will gradually turn cloudier from the southwest, with a few spots of light rain and drizzle developing in the west and southwest. Lows of 7°C to 11°C as light westerly winds will back southerly through the night.

Management notes

Tillage

There been good progress in winter wheat harvest, inspections reported for Straw Incorporation Measure, the right time to apply lime, opportunity to plant oilseed rape and planning for crop diversification, writes Siobhán Walsh in tillage management.

Sheep

Higher grass growth relieving sheep farmers, spike in worm egg counts and ram condition can't be forgotten, says Darren Carty.

Beef

In beef management, editor Adam Woods answers questions on the pneumonia vaccine, buying and selling weanlings and preferential treatment for first-calved cows.

Dairy

In the dairy notes, Aidan Brennan says grass growth remains a challenge in the south and east, rush to get second silage cut done and how to manage robot running costs.