Met Éireann said Saturday will start quite cloudy, with patches of mist and fog and there will be some spots of drizzle too, mainly in Leinster and Munster.

Met Éireann has forecast that Friday will be bright and warm overall. Long spells of sunshine will last throughout the day, but it may turn cloudier at times near the east coast.

Highest temperatures of 23°C are expected, coolest near east and northeast coasts due to a light to moderate east to northeast breeze.

Friday evening is expected to continue dry with clear spells, according to the national forecaster. Patches of mist and fog will form in light to moderate easterly or variable winds, with lowest temperatures of 9°C.

Saturday

Met Éireann said Saturday will start quite cloudy, with patches of mist and fog and there will be some spots of drizzle too, mainly in Leinster and Munster.

It will brighten up through the afternoon, but some heavy showers are possible in the southeast during the evening, with highs of 20°C in a light to moderate northeasterly wind.

On Saturday night, most areas will be dry and clear. It will be cloudier in the south and southeast, with some heavy showers early on, but these will die out overnight.

Lowest temperatures of 9°C can be expected in a light to moderate north to northeast wind.

Sunday

The forecast has shown that Sunday will be cloudy across the southern half of the country, with rain moving in from the east, turning heavy and possibly thundery at times.

Further to the north, it will stay dry, with sunny spells. Highs of 19°C, with a light to moderate north to northeast wind, according to Met Eireann.

The weekend will finish with rain continuing in the south on Sunday night, slowly edging southwards, but it will be dry across the rest of the country.

Temperatures not expected to fall below 8°C, with a light northerly wind.

Management notes

Dairy

Aidan Brennan talks about dwindling silage stocks for a continuing grass shortage, how unreliable clover is and issues causing lameness in cattle.

Tillage

In this week’s tillage management notes, Siobhán Walsh writes about the wrap up of the cereal harvest, how valuable straw has become, the upcoming deadline for farmers under ACRES, should you delay your planting and a discount for Tillage Day tickets.

Sheep

In the sheep notes, Darren Carty says tight grass supplies are compounded by low lamb drafting rates, there’s been issues in factories with lamb slaughter performance and what is the best dipping practice.

Beef

In the beef notes, Adam Woods discusses the Beef Welfare Scheme before the application deadline and no being a good time to start organising castration.