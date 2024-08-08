Met Éireann has forecast that Friday will be a bright day overall, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly affecting the west and north, with parts of the east and southeast staying fully dry.

The showers will become more isolated later in the afternoon, but it will turn cloudier over Munster and south Leinster, with a little patchy rain or drizzle moving into the southwest during the evening Met Éireann said.

Highest temperatures will reach 22°C in a moderate to fresh westerly wind.

Met Éireann said that Friday night will be mainly dry, with clear spells in most areas, except for some rain along southern and northwestern fringes.

Lows of 13°C are expected in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Saturday

Saturday will see sunshine and scattered showers, according to Met Éireann, mainly affecting Connacht and Ulster during the first half of the day.

Sunshine will turn hazy later on. It looks set to be rather warm in moderate westerly winds, with highs ranging between 18°C and 23°C. It will be warmest and driest across Leinster and Munster.

There could be patchy drizzle across west and southwest areas on Saturday night, but otherwise staying dry, with lows of 11°C are expected.

Sunday

Sunday should be generally dry early on, with hazy sunny spells, but with persistent rain possibly moving into west and southwest areas in the evening, according to Met Éireann.

It will be warm and humid, with highs ranging between 19°C and 25°C in mostly moderate southerly winds.

Management notes

Tillage

In this week's tillage management notes Siobhán Walsh discusses the harvest. As oilseed rape continues to be cut and winter oats begins to wrap up, she offers advice on glyphosate and the benefit of adding cover crops to farms.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan highlights that lime still represents good value as a nutrient in this week’s dairy management notes. He addresses that the power in electric fences decreases at this time of year due to vegetation and long grass earthing the fence and what farmers can do to improve this, along with the importance of farmers taking breaks.

Beef

In the beef management notes this week, Adam Woods mentions the importance of the clostridia vaccine and the feeding of dairy and beef calves at grass. He outlines a few beef events which will be taking place this week.

Sheep

Martin Merrick outlines the demand in the mart for store and finished lambs in this week's sheep section. He notes that the damp and muggy weather has caused both lameness and blowfly strike to become an issue on many farms and outlines ways farmers can reduce the impact.