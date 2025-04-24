The national forecaster has said that showers will ease late on Friday night with clear spells developing. \ CJ Nash

Met Éireann has forecast for Friday evening to be a rather cloudy and wet period with showers and brisk south westerly breezes.

The winds will fall light too with some patchy mist or fog forming and lowest temperatures of 4°C to 8°C.

Saturday

Met Éireann has said that Saturday will be much the same with a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells to start but more cloud will develop later in the afternoon along with a few showers too.

The showers will clear away again in the evening but expect highs of 13°C to 17°C with south westerly breezes.

Saturday evening and night will be cloudier across the country with winds freshening along western areas too.

Patchy light rain will drift in over Atlantic coastal counties but it will remain dry further east. Lowest temperatures of 6°C are expected with fresh south westerly breezes.

Sunday

The national forecaster has said that Sunday will turn rather unsettled as persistent rain will continue throughout the day with strengthening south westerly winds too. The rain will be heavy at times especially along western counties.

There will be temperatures as high as 16°C with strong and at times gusty south westerly winds.

For early Sunday night, rain has been forecast to continue for a time but is set to gradually ease overnight, however, remain overcast.

Lowest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C are expected in southerly winds, gradually easing.

Management notes

Beef

Adam Woods takes a look at Coccidiosis infection, tetany prevention and getting the all-important BPS application lodged before the 15th May in this week’s beef management notes.

Dairy

In dairy, Aidan Brennan has some advice for farmers dealing with lower grass growth rates, using sexed semen and managing calves.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh discusses the rainy weather, managing weeds and the final sprays for winter barley in the tillage notes this week.

Sheep

In the sheep notes, Darren Carty talks about creep feeding lambs, grazing on marginal soils, the deadline for new SIS applicants and looking out for green scour.