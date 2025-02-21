On Friday there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms, Met Éireann has said, as well as a chance of some hail too.

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast Friday to start as a wet and breezy day with widespread rain resulting in spot flooding across some counties, particularly in the south of the country.

The rain will clear eastwards throughout the morning and in the early afternoon with sunny spells and scattered showers following.

There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms, Met Éireann has said, as well as a chance of some hail too.

Highest afternoon temperatures will be 10°C to 13°C with the warmest of those temperatures occurring along southern counties.

Strong and gusty southerly winds will veer southwest and decrease moderate to fresh as the rain clears.

The showers will ease later and become mostly confined to Atlantic coasts for the night with dry and clear conditions elsewhere.

Lowest night time temperatures will be 5°C to 8°C. While winds will be strong for a time early Friday night, they will fall to light overnight inland but remain brisk along coastal counties.

Saturday

Sunny spells and scattered showers early on Saturday, mainly for Atlantic areas at first but extending eastwards through the morning and afternoon.

Cloud will build from the southwest later. Highest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C with moderate southwest winds.

Wet and rather windy conditions will move in from the west overnight. There will be lowest night time temperatures of 6°C to 9°C.

Sunday

Sunday is set to be a very windy day with strong to near gale force and gusty southwest winds, reaching gale force at the coasts.

Heavy rain may lead to spot flooding along Atlantic coastal counties, which will clear eastwards in the morning and early afternoon with sunny spells and scattered showers following.

Met Éireann has said there will be highest day time temperatures of 11°C to 14°C. It will stay wet and windy overnight too with lowest night time temperatures of 5°C to 8°C.

