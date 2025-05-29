Met Éireann said that Saturday will start off mainly dry but rain will spread eastwards across the country through the morning and early afternoon. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has forecast that Friday evening will be mainly dry with clear spells. There will be cloud increasing in the west overnight.

The national forecaster said that temperatures will drop from highs of 20°C in the afternoon to lows of 9°C to 12°C overnight.

In addition, this will come with with light to moderate southerly winds.

Saturday

Met Éireann said that Saturday will start off mainly dry, but rain will spread eastwards across the country through the morning and early afternoon.

The rain will clear during the afternoon, with sunshine and showers following for the rest of the day, some heavy in the northwest.

Highest temperatures of 15°C to 19°C, with moderate to fresh southwest winds, according to the national forecaster.

However, it will become very windy later near Atlantic coasts, with strong to gale force and gusty southwest winds developing in the evening and continuing for a time on Saturday night, along with further showers or longer spells of rain.

Sunday

Sunday is forecast to be quite breezy with a mix of sunshine and showers.

It will be cooler than previous days, Met Éireann said, with highest temperatures of 13°C to 17°C.

Moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds can also be expected.

Monday

The bank holiday Monday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few showers, but rain will develop in the west by the end of the day and will spread eastwards on Monday night.

There will be highest temperatures 14°C to 17°C. Light to moderate southwest winds will increase moderate to fresh southerly in the evening.

