Met Éireann has forecasted that this Friday will be a dull and rather windy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heaviest across the west, with some sharp thundery falls likely bringing spot flooding.

The west and southwest of the country can expect a clearance to sunny spells and isolated showers as the heaviest of the rain arrives into the east.

There will be highest temperatures of 16°C in a fresh to strong and gusty southerly wind, especially across western Connacht, according to the national forecaster.

On Friday evening, any remaining rain will clear the east early in the night, with clear spells and isolated light showers following from the west.

Lowest temperatures of 7°C to 10°C, in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Saturday

The weather is forecast to be mainly dry and bright, with sunny spells and well scattered showers on Saturday. However, cloud will thicken from the southwest, with some rain developing there later in the evening.

Met Eireann said there will be highs of 11°C to 14°C in a light to moderate southwest to south wind.

Saturday evening will become wet and windy, with strong and gusty southerly winds and widespread rain, which could be heavy at times.

Lowest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C.

Sunday

The national forecaster said that there are currently uncertainties for the weather on Sunday.

Current indications suggest it will be a windy day, with very strong and gusty southwesterly winds and potential for coastal flooding.

Rain will clear early in the day, with a brief drier spell, before showers or longer spells of rain follow for most and top temperatures of 12°C to 15°C.

On Sunday night, rain will clear northeastwards, with further showers and clear spells developing.

There will be lows of 7°C in a fresh to strong southwest wind, which will ease light to moderate overnight.

Management notes

Sheep

In the sheep management notes, Darren Carty speaks about the upcoming deadlines in the Sheep Welfare Scheme, the farm safety scheme and applying for farmyard manure. He also mentions the targets for mid-season lambing flocks.

Tillage

This week in tillage, Siobhán Walsh notes the showery weather with crops still to be harvested, sowing winter cereal crops and how to spray your herbicides.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan discusses winter milk, managing cashflow after increasing milk prices and the lack of demand for in-calf heifers.

Beef

In beef, Adam Woods looks at housing heavy cattle, keeping weanlings thriving and on target weight gains and grazing excess grass with sheep.