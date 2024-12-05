On Saturday, the showers will be most widespread across the north and west, but will make their way across the country too in fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann has forecasted that Friday evening will be extremely windy or stormy for a time with heavy rain, possibly wintry in some northern areas, giving way to clear spells and occasional showers, some of hail or sleet.

The national forecaster said that the night will turn colder with winds becoming fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds later in the night.

Lowest temperatures range between 0°C to 3°C with some frost and ice likely.

Saturday

Met Éireann said that it looks set to be cold and windy on Saturday with sunny spells and blustery showers, some of hail and sleet and with some snow showers likely over higher ground.

The showers will be most widespread across the north and west, but will make their way across the country too, in fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds.

There's a chance of some thunder too, mainly near the north and west coast with highs of just 8°C, feeling even colder due to the added wind chill factor.

The national forecaster is expecting Saturday evening to be cold and breezy with clear spells and further showers, some wintry, with the showers mainly in the north and parts of the west, but becoming more isolated overnight.

There will be lowest temperatures of 1°C to 5°C, with the chance of some frost and ice in sheltered parts.

Sunday

Met Éireann said that Sunday will be cold, bright and breezy with sunshine and just a few isolated showers, mainly in northern parts early in the day.

Highs of 9°C are expected in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty north to northwest winds, stronger in coastal parts of the north and west.

The winds will ease on Sunday night, becoming light to moderate northerly, and it will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures -2°C to +2°C with some frost and ice.

Management notes

Beef

In the beef management notes, Adam Woods takes a look at breeding indoors, sexed semen use, injection site management and looking after first calving heifers.

Dairy

In dairy, Aidan Brennan says now is the time to do a final grass walk for the year and update spring grazing budgets to plan spring grazing.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh warns of the coming weather alerts in tillage this week. She also talks about applying herbicides on oilseed rape, considering a second aphicide application and Teagasc’s 2025 tillage outlook.

Sheep

In the sheep notes, Darren Carty advises on some new rules for grazing cover crops, the prevalence of rumen fluke and when to scan ewes.