Met Éireann said there will be lowest temperatures of 0°C on Friday night which will be coldest across Ulster.

Met Éireann has forecast that Friday evening will turn very wet and windy, with heavy rain extending from the southwest, accompanied by very strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

The national forecaster has warned of spot flooding being likely, with some falls of sleet in places too, mainly across north and northwest counties.

Saturday

Met Éireann has said that Saturday will stay wet and windy, with widespread heavy rain, leading to localised flooding, as well as some lying snow being likely across northern areas.

While the winds ease off into the afternoon and the rain will push off, a further band of rain will follow from the west and it will be noticeably milder, with highest temperatures of 15°C.

Saturday evening will be much warmer, as well as peak southerly winds occurring early on, according to Met Éireann.

Wet and windy Saturday night, with overnight lows of 8°C.

Sunday

The national forecaster announced very windy or stormy weather for Sunday, with strong to gale force southwesterly winds.

While many areas will remain dry with sunny spells, scattered heavy showers will occur too, the focus of these across Atlantic counties, with highs of 14°C.

In the evening, it will be very windy, with clear spells and heavy showers and lows of 5°C to 8°C.

Management notes

Dairy

In the dairy management notes, Aidan Brennan speaks about keeping young stock out on dry grass, innovations in milk recording and managing the fodder budget.

Tillage

In tillage, Siobhán Walsh gives tips for getting your crop records in order, calculating costs and returns, weed controls and gives details about the Irish Tillage and Land Use Society’s winter conference.

Beef

Adam Woods takes a look at autumn bull management in beef. He also talks about feeding weanlings, dealing with frost on beef farms and previews next week's IFJ suckler mart event in Kerry.

Sheep

In the sheep notes, Darren Carty warns of the risks of liver fluke in each part of the country and discusses tips on animal welfare in the cold weather.