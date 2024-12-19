Saturday will be a windy day, according to Met Éireann. It will start out damp or wet, with outbreaks of rain clearing quickly southwards during the morning. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast that Friday evening will become cloudy as outbreaks of showery rain move in from the Atlantic during the night, clearing to isolated showers by dawn.

The national forecaster announced that there will be lowest temperatures of 4°C to 8°C in fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds.

Saturday

Saturday will be a windy day, according to Met Éirean. It will start out damp or wet, with outbreaks of rain clearing quickly southwards during the morning. This will be followed by sunny spells and scattered blustery showers.

Afternoon highs will go up to 10°C generally, but up to 11°C in southern coastal parts.

This will be accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds, which will reach gale force along western and northern coasts, with spray and wave overtopping possible.

Then, that night, it is expected to be very windy, with showers becoming widespread overnight.

Some of those showers could be heavy and wintry with a mix of rain, hail, sleet and possibly some snow, especially in parts of Ulster and on higher ground.

The showers will be hit and miss, but some temporary accumulations are possible where they do fall.

Lows of 2°C are forecast, with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds veering northwest overnight.

Sunday

The national forecaster said that Sunday will continue very windy in the beginning of the day, with blustery showers fairly widespread early on, some of them heavy and wintry with a mix of rain, hail, sleet and possibly some snow.

The showers will be hit and miss, but some temporary accumulations are possible where they do fall. Showers will become confined to the west and north in the afternoon and the risk of any sleet and snow will diminish.

Highest temperatures of 5°C to 8°C, with fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds, which could reach gale or strong gale along western and northern coasts.

On Sunday night, showers will become isolated with clear spells.

Cloud will build from the west, with light rain developing in the southwest by dawn, with temperatures falling down to 2°C in light to moderate westerly winds.

Management notes

Dairy

In the dairy management notes, Aidan Brennan talks about dosing and animal health. He also chats about spreading lime and preparing for Christmas.

Beef

Adam Woods looks at pneumonia outbreaks in weanlings, body condition scoring suckler cows and taking a break at Christmas in beef.

Tillage

In tillage, Siobhán Walsh notes the jobs to be done and taking advantage of some good weather. She also speaks about checking to see if your payments have come through and how long to let your hedgerows grow.

Sheep

Darren Carty looks at doing a straw budget for the winter, managing your feeding space and requirements in ACRES catch crops in the sheep notes.