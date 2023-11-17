Get the latest farming news from our news team.

On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal farming news podcast, we hear the latest on proposals to introduce TB risk areas, which could restrict the cattle trade and get an update on the 2024 cut to nitrates derogation stocking rates.

We discuss the results of an Irish Farmers Journal beef farmer survey on Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) index changes and new developments with the EU nature restoration law.

We also take a look at surging straw imports from Great Britain and changes to Bord Bia quality assurance rules on calf welfare.

