Rainfall to date, up to 18 March, has already surpassed the long term average for the whole month in many areas, Met Éireann data shows.

The west of the country has been hit the hardest with rainfall levels surpassing 400mm in many areas since the start of the year. Valentia Island in Co Kerry has received over 450mm of rain to date this year, while Newport weather station in Co Mayo recorded 400mm of rain.

There was three times as much rainfall during the month of February at Valentia’s weather station this year. Last year just 62mm of rain fell compared to this year’s 183mm.

Already for the month of March, Valentia has recorded the highest levels of rainfall at 145.9mm, 20mm above the long-term average.

For the month of February this year in Newport, rainfall more than doubled compared to 2023.

Almost 200mm of rain fell in Newport this year compared to just 91mm the year before. While in other parts of the country rainfall isn’t as high, up to date figures show that rainfall is well up on last year’s figures.

Moorepark weather station in Co Cork recorded just 17mm during the month of February last year, while this year 125mm of rain fell and to date in March, 78mm of rain has fallen there.